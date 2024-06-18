Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 94,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,144,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Arhaus Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Arhaus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arhaus by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

