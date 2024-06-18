AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Terrylene Penstock Sells 300,000 Shares

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Terrylene Penstock sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.
AsiaBaseMetals Trading Up 14.3 %
Shares of ABZ stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.12. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.39.
About AsiaBaseMetals
