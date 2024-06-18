Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AC opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

