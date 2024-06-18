Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Up 19.1% in May

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,900 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 804,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,683,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGO

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.