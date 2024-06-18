Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 11.3% in May

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 739,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 47,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,351. Atlanta Braves has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.64.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.