AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,671,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,592,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.