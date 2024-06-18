Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $441.30 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.94 or 0.00040247 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion and approximately $441.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,687,302 coins and its circulating supply is 393,340,932 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

