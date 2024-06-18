Avalanche Trading Down 16.1% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $26.47 or 0.00040774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.41 billion and approximately $445.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,701,247 coins and its circulating supply is 393,354,877 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

