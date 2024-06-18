Avondale Wealth Management Has $482,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.41. 17,757,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,103,566. The stock has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

