Avondale Wealth Management Has $9.54 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 6.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.41% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 688,580 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFAE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 711,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

