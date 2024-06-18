Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 708,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 392,172 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,729,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 293,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 222,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. 3,685,108 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.