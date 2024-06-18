Avondale Wealth Management Sells 1,250 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,620 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 18,802,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,418,406. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

