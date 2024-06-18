Avondale Wealth Management Sells 4,000 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 1,063,491 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

