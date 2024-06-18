AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 20th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 20th.
AVROBIO Price Performance
Shares of AVRO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVROBIO
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,080,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Terrapin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.
