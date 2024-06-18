AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 999,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 605,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in AXT by 208.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 115,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,296,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 167,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,527. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.