Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 419,400 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 32,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,262. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

