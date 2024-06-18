Baby Doge Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $227.60 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $227.60 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001583 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002444 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -9.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $10,358,799.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.