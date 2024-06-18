Badger DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.02 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $61.28 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00004693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,246,120 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

