BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises about 1.0% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 305,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.