BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Purchases 45,629 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the period. BancFirst makes up 46.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $99,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. 4,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,518. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,152.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

