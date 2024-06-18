Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 158,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BLX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 97,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Further Reading

