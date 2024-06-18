Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.1 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
BKHPF opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
