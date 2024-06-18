Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. 30,798,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,824,559. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

