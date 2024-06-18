Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 0.8%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 5,931,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,612,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

