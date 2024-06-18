Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $109.54 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.