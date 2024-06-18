Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Beyond Price Performance

Beyond stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,872. Beyond has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYON shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYON. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

