BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
BGSF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BGSF has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.59.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts expect that BGSF will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BGSF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 430,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
