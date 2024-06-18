BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

BGSF Price Performance

BGSF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BGSF has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts expect that BGSF will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BGSF

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,640.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John R. Barnett acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,640.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 16,338 shares of company stock worth $111,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BGSF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 430,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.