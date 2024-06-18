BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 600,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,433,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Specifically, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,734.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 225,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.