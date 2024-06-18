Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.16. 42,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,254,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter worth $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.