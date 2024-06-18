Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Birks Group Trading Down 2.7 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BGI Free Report ) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 8,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,954. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Further Reading

