Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 8,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,954. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.56.
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
