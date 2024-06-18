Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 303,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTM remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 58,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. Equities analysts predict that Bitcoin Depot will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,538.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,152,352 shares of company stock worth $5,463,250 in the last 90 days. 20.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

