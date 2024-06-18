Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $11.28 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $30,227.91 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00022987 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010216 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,657.19 or 0.61878564 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.