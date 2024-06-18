Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00031193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

