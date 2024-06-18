Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 6.4% in May

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,600 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 876,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,285. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.10 and a beta of 1.03. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $1,299,427.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,576.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,576.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

