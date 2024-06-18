Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,680. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.92. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

