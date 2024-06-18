Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 777.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 121,698 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 56,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 83,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,166. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.13%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

