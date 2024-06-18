BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BlueLinx Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BXC opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $856.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $132.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlueLinx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BlueLinx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BlueLinx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXC

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.