Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,953.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,674.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3,580.27. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,605.00 and a 52-week high of $3,957.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Booking by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

