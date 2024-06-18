Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,544. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $556.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,652 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after buying an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 144,978 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

