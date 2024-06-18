Bradley J. Ehrman Purchases 2,800 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,800 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,915. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.782 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

