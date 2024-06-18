BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 11.3% in May

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 86,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,827. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

