Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 70,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

