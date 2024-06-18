Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.08 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

