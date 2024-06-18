Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,397,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

