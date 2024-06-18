Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1.8%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,795.33 and last traded at $1,796.71. Approximately 3,958,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,964,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,828.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,369.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

