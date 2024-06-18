Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $197.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.