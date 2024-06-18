Brokerages Set Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT at $7.21

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AKYA opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $67,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,471,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

