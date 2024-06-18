Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $81.88

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

