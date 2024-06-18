Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$103.00

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

TSE DOO opened at C$86.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$92.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

