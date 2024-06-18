Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE BBW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 134,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,116. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $351.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BBW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

